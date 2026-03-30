Woman charged in Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino hit-and-run crash that injured 2 people

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people inside the parking garage at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino over the weekend.

Police said that Jasmaine Aiken, 30, came to the Zone 1 police station on Sunday morning to turn herself in, but officers said she was free to leave because the paperwork was not yet complete. Officers later came to her home to question Aiken about what happened.

According to the criminal complaint, Aiken told police that she thought her foot was on the brake, but it was on the gas pedal, when she crashed into the glass doors on the fourth floor of the parking garage around 4 a.m. She told officers she then panicked and drove away.

A man and a woman who were inside the vestibule were both injured in the crash. The complaint said that one of the victims had a dislocated shoulder and a bone sticking out of his arm, and the other suffered some cuts and head pain.

According to the complaint, after police secured video footage of the incident, they issued an arrest warrant for Aiken’s arrest.

She is being charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and more.

Aiken has not yet been taken into custody.

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