K9 assisted police in arrest of warrant suspect during SWAT situation

By WPXI.com News Staff
BRIGHTON HEIGHTS, Pa. — A man was taken into custody following an overnight SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

A man called police just before 11:15 p.m. Sunday asking for officers to check his Stanford Road home for a warrant suspect, police said.

According to the caller, he had been involved in an argument with his roommate who was wanted on a felony warrant.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect barricaded himself inside and would not contact police.

A K9 officer was sent into the home.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:45 Monday morning.

