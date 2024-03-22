Kansas returns to Pittsburgh for 50th anniversary tour

PITTSBURGH — Classic rock band Kansas is adding a third and final leg to their 50th anniversary tour and will stop in Pittsburgh for a second time.

The “Another Fork in the Road” tour comes to the Benedum Center on Dec. 11. The June 2023 show at the Benedum sold out.

“This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023 which commemorates KANSAS’s first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first KANSAS album,” said Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “There are so many places in the U.S. where we haven’t been able to play yet, Topeka and Wichita just to name two, we knew we would have to add a third and final leg to the tour. After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour at the Benedum Center (in) Pittsburgh...we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th Anniversary Tour concert take place at the Benedum Center this December.”

Tickets can be purchased at TrustArts.org.

