State police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Braddock Hills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Ja’Ciyah Saxton-Smith was last seen on May 15 at around 7:20 a.m. She was headed to Braddock Hills Propel High School.
She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Propel shirt, tan shorts, white Air Force Ones and carrying a yellow purse.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (412) 787-2000.
