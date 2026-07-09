Kennedy Twp. residents continue fight against proposed land sale near Fairhaven Park

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More than 1,000 people signed a petition to stop the proposed sale of nearly 20 acres of land near Fairhaven Park in Kennedy Township. The Board of Commissioners recently accepted four bids from developers.

On Thursday, Kennedy Township manager Greg Clarke told Channel 11 the decision to accept bids from developers for plans to build nearly three dozen homes is part of a master plan and commitment to renovate Fairhaven Park, but the final decision on whether or not that plan comes to fruition is up to commissioners.

“It’s wonderful now because there are amenities, but we recognize that it’s served itself in its life. Now it’s time to completely redo it, and we’re taking responsible measures to do it right,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the property was appraised at $750,000 and believes it could potentially bring in $40,000-$50,000 in revenue a year.

“This is a process, and the only way to start the process was to do this request for proposal,” Clarke said.

But members of “Friends of Fairhaven Park,” a community group started to stop a potential sale, want to preserve the green space, raising nearly $5,000 through a GoFundMe account. Channel 11 spoke with community members, who agree with that mission.

“i just wish they would leave it alone and go do it somewhere else,” said Rich Poliziani,who walks his dog, Rusty, in the park every day. “They’re going to get what they want because, you know, money talks. But we’re all hoping the petitions work and they change their mind and keep the park as it is.”

“I know the passion. I respect the passion,” Clarke said. “But there’s no winners or losers. It’s the ability to put the best opportunity for the residents and those who will never even use the park to maybe even have financial opportunities for the school district, the township, and the county.

The original deed from 1951 states the property is to be used for township park purposes and that any future sale would have to be approved by Allegheny County and school district officials. Clarke says the property *would be used for park purposes to help with renovations, upkeep and maintenance, but community members said they’ll believe it when they see it.

“There are wonderful things that are talked about, but yet we still don’t we don’t see any movement,” said Charlene Cheroke, Kennedy Twp. Parks and Recreation board member.

Clarke said commissioners planned to discuss the bids in an executive session before Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group