Person, dog bitten by stray cat with rabies, local veterinary clinic issues warning

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local veterinary clinic is sounding the alarm after a person and a dog were bitten by a stray cat with rabies.

Information shared by the Scottdale Veterinary Clinic on Wednesday said a person in dog are both receiving medical treatment after a stray cat bit them on June 25 in East Huntingdon Township.

The vets are urging everyone in the community to make sure that their pets and livestock are up to date on rabies vaccines. The clinic added that anyone feeding stray barn cats should get those animals vaccinated too.

“We would like to remind our clients and our community that rabies is a very real and present threat in our area,” a Scottdale Veterinary Clinic spokesperson said. “The more local animals that are vaccinated, the less the rabies virus will be able to spread in our community. Keep yourselves and our community safe!”

The clinic stressed that Pennsylvania laws require all dogs and cats over 12 weeks of age to be current on rabies vaccine.

Anyone who has questions or would like to schedule a vaccine appointment can call 724-887-6820.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group