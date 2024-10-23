Man falls to death trying to get out of car window following minor crash on Route 28

ETNA, Pa. — A man fell to his death while trying to get out of the window of his car after a crash along Route 28.

A news release from state police says the crash happened along southbound Route 28 at the Etna overpass.

The driver-side door would not open because of the position of the car.

State police said that when tried to get out of the car window, he fell 35 to 50 feet onto the ground below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Brian Sabock, 63, of Penn Hills.

