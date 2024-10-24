2 teens accused in Downtown Pittsburgh attack appear in court; video shows several more are involved

PITTSBURGH — Last week, Channel 11 brought you the story of a 37-year-old man who police say was brutally attacked in Downtown Pittsburgh by a group of teenagers.

Two of the teens have been arrested and charged, but on Wednesday Channel 11 obtained a video, and you can see several more teens participated in this violent beating who have yet to be identified.

In the video, you can see the victim, Joshua, shirtless being chased by the group of teens. One then punches him to the ground as the others begin to repeatedly strike him before one of the suspects stands over his body and begins kicking him. The group of teens then stomp on the victim’s head repeatedly before leaving him lying in the middle of the intersection.

In a criminal complaint police detail the victim’s injuries, a swollen right eye, a busted lip, and a bruised forehead.

“I’m still having headaches and dizzy spells. I could have died from the injuries that were sustained, I literally could have died,” he told Channel 11 News.

The victim told us his younger brother who goes to school downtown had his phone stolen by a group of boys after class. Joshua hoped when he went to talk to the kids that they would return the phone, instead, they attacked him.

Police charged two teens with felonies: Robert Richard, 18, who was released on bond, and William Yarbrough, 19. Police are still searching for the others involved. Joshua believes those teens have continued to harass his brother.

“These guys are showing up to his school, and these guys are picking on him downtown,” he said.

Joshua told us just last week his brother had to be sent home early from school because the staff feared for his safety.

“He is scared for his safety obviously and we are scared for him because we don’t know who these other guys are,” Joshua, said. He continued, “At this point, the cops got their hands full they are doing all they can.”

Ultimately, he wants the other suspects behind bars.

Both Richard and Yarbrough’s charges were held for court. Yarbrough remains in jail at the Allegheny County Jail.

