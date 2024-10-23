Driver of Serra Catholic school van had cocaine in his system at time of deadly crash, sources say

More than a year after what police called a deadly drag racing case, Channel 11 has learned new information about the person driving the Serra Catholic school van.

We’ve confirmed that the man driving the van full of kids when it was hit on Richland Avenue on Sept. 20, 2023, had cocaine in his system. The crash killed 15-year-old Serra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Sources tell us that the driver admitted to hospital staff that he had used cocaine and tested positive for it on a drug test.

On Channel 11 at 4 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca explains the latest developments in the case and the questions that remain for officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group