Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing on Montour Trail

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with homicide after police say he stabbed another man to death on the Montour Trail Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the trail near Hassam Road just before 3 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the man suffering from a stab wound. The victim, later identified as Benjamin Brallier, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony Quesan was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

A bike found near the scene is believed to be Quesan’s, police said. It is being processed for evidence.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

