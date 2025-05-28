Kennywood officially acquired by company that owns Dollywood

Kennywood is officially under new ownership.

Themed entertainment company Herschend completed its acquisition of Place Entertainment’s 24 U.S. attractions. Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle were all included in the deal. The family-owned company already owned several renowned destinations, like Dollywood, the Adventure Aquarium and Wild Adventures Theme Park.

The plans for this sale were initially announced in March, and at that time, an expert we spoke with was hopeful for what this could mean for Kennywood’s future.

Herschend now operates 49 properties, serving nearly 20 million guests annually.

“To us, this is so much bigger than adding attractions to our portfolio of family brands—growth is about people," Herschend CEO Andrew Wexler said. “It’s about creating a great place to work so our hosts love what they do and can create memories worth repeating for our guests for generations to come.”

No immediate changes are expected at the parks. Herschend says their current focus is “listening, learning and building relationships” while supporting hosts and empowering them to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

