Kennywood, Sandcastle hosting dual job fair this weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood and Sandcastle Water Park will host a dual job fair on Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennywood Park as both parks prepare for the upcoming opening day.

The parks are offering competitive starting wages of up to $15 per hour for positions across all departments. No previous experience is required for applicants and the parks provide training for each role once an offer is accepted.

Attendees can meet current employees to learn about specific roles before applying and interviewing on-site. The job fair also features free Potato Patch fries for those who participate.

Employment perks include free admission to both Kennywood and Sandcastle Water Park. Workers also receive guest tickets for friends and family, scholarship opportunities, flexible schedules and access to exclusive events.

Positions are available in every department, including lifeguarding and ride operations. Some staff members will have the opportunity to work on attractions such as the Phantom’s Revenge roller coaster.

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