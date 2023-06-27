Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild & SoakZone parks offer free admission for military members, veterans

PITTSBURGH — Free admission will be offered to military members and veterans on select dates at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone parks.

According to a news release, all three parks will honor active duty and retired military members with free admission during the upcoming holiday weekend, from July 1 through the Fourth of July.

The offer is extended for military members visiting Ildewild & SoakZone through July 16, and for those visiting Sandcastle through July 31.

Service members must have a valid ID to receive the discount and will be eligible to buy up to four discounted tickets for family and friends at the main gates.

“Showing our appreciation and gratitude to our military members is very important to all of us,” says Rick Spicuzza, Kennywood Assistant General Manager. “We’re proud to welcome them and their families to the park to celebrate Independence Day the Kennywood way - with awesome fireworks displays, Bites and Pints, thrilling and classic rides - there is no other place like it to spend summer’s biggest holiday weekend.”

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group