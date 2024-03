PITTSBURGH — The Kid LAROI is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

The rapper, best known for hit songs “STAY” and “WITHOUT YOU” will perform at Stage AE on Monday, July 1.

Tickets will go on sale Friday. Presale will start on Thursday with code “TOOMUCH.”

Click here to buy tickets.

