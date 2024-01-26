Kiski Area East Primary School on lockdown due to police incident happening nearby

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — The Kiski Area East Primary School is on lockdown because of a nearby police incident.

According to a post on the school’s website, the situation is not related to the school but because it is happening so close to it, they have started the lockdown.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say the incident began at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Families whose children are not at school yet are asked to keep them at home for the time being.

Parents or guardians of students at the school do not need to pick them up but if they feel the need to do so they should head to the athletic entrance of the building and have an I.D.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

