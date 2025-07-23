Kittanning woman dies after collapsing during Erie half-marathon

A Kittanning woman died while running a half-marathon in Erie over the weekend.

NBC News affiliate WICU reports that a young woman collapsed on the returning end of the Erie Runners Club Presque Isle Half Marathon course. She received immediate medical attention, but died at an area hospital.

Thiel College identifies the woman as Toby Atwood, a rising senior and student-athlete on the college’s women’s tennis team.

“Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed,” Michael McKinney, vice president for student life and athletics, said in a news release. “During this heartbreaking time, we mourn for Toby and extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, classmates, teammates, coach, instructors, and all who knew her.”

Thiel College officials recognize Atwood as a campus leader who served as the president of Zeta Tau Alpha women’s fraternity and was involved in many academic and leadership organizations. She was also an accomplished athlete, holding the No. 1 singles position on the women’s tennis team and was a team co-captain.

Thiel College says funeral services for Atwood are still being finalized.

Students in need of support are urged to contact the Thiel College Counseling Center or the campus pastoral care office.

