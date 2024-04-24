Knoch High School, Middle School continue to learn remotely after gas smell detected

Knoch High School and Middle School students continue to learn remotely after a gas smell was detected during a renovation project on Monday.

Crews working on the high school renovation project detected a “mild gas smell” coming from the ground. Work stopped and the gas company was notified.

Workers investigating the leak found “additional issues,” according to school officials.

The schools will use a flexible instruction day again on Wednesday. The elementary school is not affected.

