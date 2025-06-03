Kraft Heinz’s $170 million decarbonization grant canceled by Trump administration

Kraft Heinz’s $170 million decarbonization grant from the federal government has been canceled by the Trump administration.

The project was among $3.7 billion in two dozen separate Office of Clean Energy Demonstration funding canceled Friday by Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Almost all, including the Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) project, was for carbon capture and sequestration or industrial decarbonization.

Kraft Heinz acknowledged what it called “the unilateral decision” by the DOE.

“While we will continue to evaluate this decision, it does not change our intention to continue investing in our 30 U.S. manufacturing facilities,” the company said in a statement. “Over the next approximately five years, we plan to invest $3 billion to modernize our U.S. supply chain infrastructure.”

