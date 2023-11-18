Kuhn’s Market in Pittsburgh shut down for sewage backup in kitchen, other ‘critical’ areas

PITTSBURGH — Kuhn’s Market along Banksville Road has been shut down for health department violations, including a sewage backup.

The backup was found in critical parts of the store, including the kitchen and food storage areas, according to a report from the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department said there was evidence of prior backups in customer areas of the deli section.

The sewage was not cleaned up properly.

Kuhn’s was also cited for failing to report the sewage backup situation.

In order to reopen, Kuhn’s must have a “registered master plumber” to fix plumbing issues and provide video evidence. The evidence will then be reviewed by the health department.

