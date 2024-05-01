Lane closures to begin on McKnight Road

Lane closures on McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh, and Ross and McCandless townships will begin Friday, May 3, weather permitting.

McKnight Road will be down to a single lane in each direction between East Street and the Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 19.

Crews will conduct paving operations.

Motorists will still have access to the businesses along the corridor.

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project. Work will include bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and repairs, pipe cleaning, ADA ramp upgrades, waterline replacement and new signs and pavement markings between Venture Street and Perrymont Road, including the Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road ramps.

Before work concludes in the spring of 2025, restrictions will also include a 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange, two weekend closures at the Venture Street intersection and several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs, according to PennDOT.

The prime contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for McKnight Road traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Write “Subscribe – McKnight Road” in the subject line.

