Lane closures on Browns Hill Road scheduled to begin next month

PITTSBURGH — Lane closures on Browns Hill Road in Pittsburgh are scheduled to begin Monday, April 6, to allow crews to complete a multi-road repair project.

The Department of Public Works announced the closures will occur between Beechwood Boulevard and the Homestead Grays Bridge.

The work includes roadway joint repairs and the installation of pavement markings. This project is the continuation of a repair effort that started last year and is being coordinated with a separate, ongoing sewer pump station replacement in the same area.

One of the two inbound lanes will close periodically between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. One of the two outbound lanes will close periodically between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. While the timing was designed to avoid peak rush hours, officials warned that drivers should expect traffic delays in the area while work is occurring.

Browns Hill Road serves an average of 40,000 drivers daily.

The repairs are part of a $6.3 million contract that includes work on 10 other roads in addition to Browns Hill Road. Public Works is currently coordinating with Pittsburgh Water to minimize traffic impacts from two concurrent projects.

Pittsburgh Water previously implemented a long-term lane closure on the same road on March 9. That closure is necessary for the Browns Hill Road Sewer Pump Station replacement project.

The lane closures are expected to end in May.

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