Lane restriction, detour set for paving work on Parkway East

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is warning drivers about upcoming paving work on the Parkway East.

Milling and paving will take place on westbound Interstate 376 between the Monroeville/Business Route 22 on-ramp and the Churchill exit 79B.

There will be a single lane restriction continuously from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

As part of the operations, Pennsylvania Turnpike traffic exiting at I-376 West/Route 22 toward Pittsburgh will be detoured Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Drivers will be redirected to use Business Route 22, Haymaker Road and the on-ramp to West I-376/Route 22.

The work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project, which includes a superstructure replacement and multiple bridge rehabilitations and preservations along the 4.5-mile stretch of the Parkway East.

Swank Construction Co. LLC is the prime contractor for the project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2026.

