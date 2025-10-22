Lane of Thompson Run Road in Ross Township to close for bridge repairs

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The southbound lane of Thompson Run Road in Ross will close for repairs at the Thompson Run North Side Bridge No. 2.

The Department of Public Works announced that the closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday and is expected to end in November. Two-way traffic will be maintained at the lane closure using stop signs.

Pugliano Construction Company of Plum is the prime contractor for the project, which is part of a $1.5 million contract that includes work on three other bridges.

Thompson Run North Side Bridge No. 2 is used by an average of 16,520 vehicles daily and has a condition rating of 4 (poor condition) on a 0-9 scale based on National Bridge Inspection Standards.

