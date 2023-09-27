Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Large crowds of juveniles are looting multiple stores across the Center City area of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police.

NBC affiliate WCAU said Footlocker, Apple and Lululemon were among the stores looted.

An officer told WCAU that over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon store.

On 11 at 11, the breaking details just into our newsroom as the situation develops.

