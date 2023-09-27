Local

Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia

By WPXI.com News Staff
PHILADELPHIA — Large crowds of juveniles are looting multiple stores across the Center City area of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police.

NBC affiliate WCAU said Footlocker, Apple and Lululemon were among the stores looted.

An officer told WCAU that over 100 juveniles looted the Lululemon store.

