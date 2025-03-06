Lawrence County borough auctioning off 1980s fire truck.

BESSEMER, Pa. — A Western Pennslyvania community is auctioning off a piece of history.

Bessemer Borough in Lawrence County is auctioning a mini pumper fire truck from the 1980s.

Bessemer officials say the truck could be perfect for a construction business, landscaping company, or volunteer fire department.

The proceeds from the sale go right back to the borough and can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives and more.

The online auction ends March 11. Click here to learn more or place a bid.

