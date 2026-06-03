Students dismissed early after water main break floods Pittsburgh King school

PITTSBURGH — Students are being sent home early after a school on Pittsburgh’s North Side flooded on Wednesday morning.

Ebony Pugh, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, said a water line break at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 caused flooding on parts of the first and second floors of the building.

All students and staff are safe and were relocated to the third floor.

Pugh said the district made the decision to dismiss students early, and families have been notified.

District Operations and Facilities crews were called and are assessing the extent of the damage.

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