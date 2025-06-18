Local

Lawrenceville donut shop closing its doors at end of June

By WPXI.com News Staff
Oliver's Donuts
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh donut shop is going out of business.

Oliver’s Donuts in Lawrenceville’s Market House is closing.

In an Instagram post, Oliver’s thanked customers for their support over the last three years. They also said they’re trying to find another coffee shop to take its place in the Market House.

Oliver’s Donuts will close on June 29.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read