Lawrenceville donut shop closing its doors at end of June

PITTSBURGH — A popular Pittsburgh donut shop is going out of business.

Oliver’s Donuts in Lawrenceville’s Market House is closing.

In an Instagram post, Oliver’s thanked customers for their support over the last three years. They also said they’re trying to find another coffee shop to take its place in the Market House.

Oliver’s Donuts will close on June 29.

