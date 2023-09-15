Lawrenceville grocery store cited by health department for pest control, food contamination

PITTSBURGH — A popular grocery store in Upper Lawrenceville has been hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the Shop ‘n Save at 450 56th Street had several violations during a recent inspection, including “adulterated” and expired foods for sale, inadequate cleaning and sanitization, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures and inadequate pest management.

An inspector found beans, chips, popcorn and pretzels with rodent chew marks for sale in the aisles, according to the report, and expired baby formula.

The store was cited for high-risk violations last year. In an inspection report on Dec. 15, the health department said they found six dead mice in the store and chewed-up food like pasta and popcorn on display.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group