Local

Lawrenceville grocery store cited by health department for pest control, food contamination

By WPXI.com News Staff

Alert A Lawrenceville grocery store got hit with a consumer alert.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A popular grocery store in Upper Lawrenceville has been hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the Shop ‘n Save at 450 56th Street had several violations during a recent inspection, including “adulterated” and expired foods for sale, inadequate cleaning and sanitization, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures and inadequate pest management.

An inspector found beans, chips, popcorn and pretzels with rodent chew marks for sale in the aisles, according to the report, and expired baby formula.

The store was cited for high-risk violations last year. In an inspection report on Dec. 15, the health department said they found six dead mice in the store and chewed-up food like pasta and popcorn on display.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local families told they owe thousands they don’t have after Social Security overpayments
  • Flames rip through large building in Butler
  • TRAFFIC ALERT: 100-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close Thursday night into Friday morning
  • United Auto Workers on the picket line in historic strike
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read