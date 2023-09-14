Local

Tractor-trailer goes over hillside after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike; planned detour in effect

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at the 75.8 mile marker on the westbound Turnpike near New Stanton at around 1:49 p.m.

We’ll have more details on this breaking story on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said one of the trucks was a flatbed and the other was a tanker.

The tanker overturned, went over a hill and hit a tree, officials said.

One person was injured and hospitalized after the crash, the Turnpike said.

To safely remove the tanker from the embankment and make repairs to the roadway, the westbound Turnpike will be closed between Breezewood (Exit 161) and New Stanton (Exit 75) from 11 p.m. Thursday to around 6 a.m. Friday.

The following suggested detour will be in place for motorists exiting at the Breezewood Interchange:

  • Exit at the Breezewood Interchange (Exit 161) and follow U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles).
  • Follow I-99 north (30.1 miles).
  • Follow U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles).
  • Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 south (13.9 miles).
  • Reenter the PA Turnpike (I-76) at the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).

The massive detour is necessary to safely accommodate the volume of diverted traffic, the Turnpike said.

Travelers should expect higher than normal traffic during the closure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
  • Wife of worker who fell from roof, died in Robinson Township working to keep legacy alive
  • Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire in East Liberty Whole Foods stairwell
  • North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospitalâ€™s expansion plans
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read