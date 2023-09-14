Tractor-trailer goes over hillside after crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike; planned detour in effect

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at the 75.8 mile marker on the westbound Turnpike near New Stanton at around 1:49 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said one of the trucks was a flatbed and the other was a tanker.

The tanker overturned, went over a hill and hit a tree, officials said.

One person was injured and hospitalized after the crash, the Turnpike said.

To safely remove the tanker from the embankment and make repairs to the roadway, the westbound Turnpike will be closed between Breezewood (Exit 161) and New Stanton (Exit 75) from 11 p.m. Thursday to around 6 a.m. Friday.

The following suggested detour will be in place for motorists exiting at the Breezewood Interchange:

Exit at the Breezewood Interchange (Exit 161) and follow U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles).

Follow I-99 north (30.1 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles).

Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 south (13.9 miles).

Reenter the PA Turnpike (I-76) at the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).

PLANNED DETOUR: Due to a crash involving 2 tractor trailers at mile post 75.8 westbound btw the Donegal Exit #91 and the New Stanton Exit #75, the @PA_Turnpike will be closed westbound only tonight from 11PM to 6AM btw the Breezewood Exit #161 and the New Stanton Exit #75 for… pic.twitter.com/8xCGjK6kgr — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) September 14, 2023

The massive detour is necessary to safely accommodate the volume of diverted traffic, the Turnpike said.

Travelers should expect higher than normal traffic during the closure.

