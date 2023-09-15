Flames rip through commercial building in Butler

Crews are battling a commercial fire in Butler County.

The fire broke out around 3:25 a.m. in the area of S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler.

The fire broke out around 3:25 a.m. in the area of S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler.

Route 356 (E. Wayne Street) is closed to all traffic. All tractor-trailers are asked to avoid the area as they won’t be able to navigate side streets.

The three-story building, which officials said was vacant, is located next to several residential buildings. An apartment building next door was evacuated.

Officials at the scene tell us no injuries have been reported.

Fire Crews battle a fire in the area of S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler.

