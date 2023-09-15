Local

Flames rip through commercial building in Butler

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fire Crews respond to a commercial fire on S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler on Friday morning.

Crews are battling a commercial fire in Butler County.

The fire broke out around 3:25 a.m. in the area of S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene gathering information. Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Route 356 (E. Wayne Street) is closed to all traffic. All tractor-trailers are asked to avoid the area as they won’t be able to navigate side streets.

The three-story building, which officials said was vacant, is located next to several residential buildings. An apartment building next door was evacuated.

Officials at the scene tell us no injuries have been reported.

Fire Crews battle a fire in the area of S. Cliff Street and Center Avenue in Butler.

