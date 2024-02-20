Lawrenceville restaurant voluntarily closes to address sewage issues

PITTSBURGH — The Industry Public House in Lawrenceville voluntarily closed to make repairs to a smelly mess that brought out the Allegheny County Health Department.

Multiple complaints at the popular restaurant prompted a visit Monday night by an inspector.

Channel 11 got a copy of the inspector’s report.

There is a red “X” by the wastewater disposal, showing the violation is a medium risk.

A restaurant worker alerted the health dept about the strong stench and other unsettling conditions in the basement while the restaurant remained open.

She shared pictures with Channel 11.

“For me, it’s the fact that we were still serving customers food and beverages while there was active human waste in the building. That’s a pretty big red flag to me,” Haley Passione said.

The health department’s report also reveals what the inspector found in the basement: exposed sewage in a hole on the floor in a storage area off of the beer cooler.

In addition, the overhead sewer line outside the door was leaking onto the floor.

