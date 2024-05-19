Smoke seen billowing near the West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Smoke billowed near the West End Bridge in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of the West End Bridge at 5:25 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the smoke is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
