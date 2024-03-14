Lawsuit against Allegheny Co. Executive Innamorato aims to stop opening of ballot drop-off locations

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Councilman and Board of Elections member Sam Demarco has filed a civil lawsuit against the Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato in an effort to stop her from opening five “satellite” voting ballot drop off locations.

>> Allegheny Co. Executive Innamorato to expand ballot drop off; councilman blasts decision

In the emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, Demarco contends that Innamorato failed to get approval from the Board of Elections.

The lawsuit accuses Innamorato of, “overstepping her authority and unilaterally making decisions related to the upcoming 2024 Pennsylvania Primary and General Election without obtaining a majority vote of the Allegheny County Board of Elections.”

Innamorato announced plans to open five fully-staffed drop off locations on the weekends before the April primary. She said during her campaign she heard from many voters who wanted this option. She told 11 Investigates that she has the authority to make the decision.

A judge will hear the case next week.

