Leaders mark start of next phase of the New Granada revitalization project in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local and state leaders gathered today to mark the start of Phase Two for the New Granada revitalization project in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

The project aims to restore the cultural center, originally built nearly 100 years ago by Black Masons.

The multi-phase revitalization efforts are transforming the historic New Granada building, with its colorful exterior completed in Phase One.

The initiative seeks to re-establish the venue as a cultural anchor for Pittsburgh, anticipating significant economic impact within the community.

Marimba Milliones, representing the Hill Community Development Corporation, detailed a key partnership for the project.

“We are partnered with Live Nation to do a multi-purpose event space that can hold up to 900 people. And so that’s going to be a critical partnership,” Milliones said. She further emphasized the economic opportunities, stating, “What happens before they go into that building? What happens when they come out of that building? And who are the vendors associated with actually producing those shows? So the economic impact is tremendous.”

The multi-purpose event space with a capacity of 900 people will be located on the second floor of the New Granada.

The building’s first floor will feature a cafe, a lounge and a commercial kitchen. The third floor will house the University of Pittsburgh’s Community Engagement Center.

The project has received a $1 million investment from the state.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis spoke about the project’s broader significance, saying, “Bringing back the theater is about more than just restoring a historic building. It’s about restoring a cultural anchor that shaped Pittsburgh and ensuring its legacy continues for generations to come.”

Project leaders indicated that the timeline for completing Phase Two of the revitalization project is dependent on securing additional funding.

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