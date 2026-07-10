MILLVALE, Pa. — A car rolled onto its side in Millvale on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 300 block of Evergreen Road at 2:58 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Members of Ross West View EMSA said emergency crews had to extricate that person from the car. The vehicle’s roof was removed to do so.

The person who was injured is in stable condition.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene.

Evergreen Road has since reopened to traffic.

Person injured after car rolls onto its side in Millvale A car rolled onto its side in Millvale on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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