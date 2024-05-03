Leaders preparing for ‘The Running of the Wools’ in Washington this Saturday

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Part of Main Street in Washington is already shut down for Saturday’s big event, The Running of the Wools.

For the farmers of Washington County events like this highlight the importance of the agriculture industry...

“I’m a sixth-generation wool sheep farmer in the same farm in Washington County,” said Drew Manko

We met Manko on Main Street Friday, along with one of his 150 sheep. The most popular one, ‘Barbara Woolters’ is the face of Washington’s big weekend event.

The event is expected to bring in more than 4,000 fans. Local farmers will educate the public through exhibits, food, games, crafts and the main event: the sheep race.

“It really promotes the agricultural industry. Less than 2% of Americans are farmers at this point, less than 1% are young, under 35,” Manko said.

The event is also wonderful for this business district.

“One of the main goals is to help our businesses get the foot traffic and let people know what they have here,” Shana Brown, director of the Downtown Washington Business District.

Main Street in Washington has grown exponentially since the days of the pandemic when businesses were hurting.

“We had three ribbon cuttings two weeks ago, another yesterday and a few more coming up,” Brown said. “We are getting new businesses!”

Businesses will be opened throughout the day, with specials to draw in the crowds before and after the races. Farmers like Manko hope people leave with a better understanding of what families like his have been doing in this county since the early 1900s.

“Not everybody thinks about the ag industry it touches every single American several times in their day, any time you eat, any time you wear clothing, you’ve been touched by the agricultural industry,” Manko said.

Saturday’s festivities kick off in the morning with a breakfast crawl. The sheep race finals are at 3 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group