Leapfrog awards grades in hospital safety in Pittsburgh

Several Pittsburgh-region hospitals received “A” grades in patient safety in the latest Leapfrog ratings just released.

The grades by the nonprofit Leapfrog Group focus on safety for patients in medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections, incidents that can cause up to 250,000 deaths a year at the nation’s hospitals.

Among the hospitals receiving straight-A grades this year in Pennsylvania are UPMC Passavant, UPMC Passavant-Cranberry, UPMC St. Margaret and AHN Grove City. Each of these hospitals received top safety grades for at least two years in a row.

