Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program accepting applications

The Learn & Earn Summer Youth Employment Program is accepting applications.

Learn & Earn, a joint endeavor of Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and Partner4Work, has employed nearly 13,000 young people and returned $13 million in wages to the local economy, according to a press release from the organization. Many participants have gone on to college and started careers in industries including business, technology, law, public services, financial services and marketing.

County Executive Sara Innamorato applauded the success of the program and encouraged additional participation from the region’s business community.

“If we want to grow our economy, we have to invest in the local talent we have,” she said in a press release. “We need to introduce young people to diverse mentors early and help them put down professional roots here, to understand how internships lead to careers that will sustain them.”

Learn & Earn participants will have opportunities for virtual and in-person work experiences. Eligible youth live in Allegheny County, including the City of Pittsburgh, and meet certain low-income criteria. Opportunities can range from career exploration activities, service-learning, or work-study to entrepreneurship and corporate internships.

The application period for the general Learn & Earn program ends June 7. Interested youth can find eligibility requirements and the application online at www.jobs4summer.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group