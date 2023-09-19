Local

At least 1 hurt in crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash At least two vehicles crashed around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation)

By WPXI.com News Staff

At least one person was injured in an early morning crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on the lower deck of the bridge. All lanes of Interstate 279 were temporarily closed in the area of the Strip District/Fort Duquesne Boulevard Exit.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to a local hospital but state police told Channel 11 as many as three were taken to hospitals.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. The vehicles were removed by 4:20 a.m. and the crash was cleared shortly after.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others
  • Several local school districts evacuated after bomb threats
  • Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park
  • VIDEO: Community fun day honors teen murdered at haunted hayride
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read