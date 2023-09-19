At least 1 hurt in crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

At least one person was injured in an early morning crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on the lower deck of the bridge. All lanes of Interstate 279 were temporarily closed in the area of the Strip District/Fort Duquesne Boulevard Exit.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to a local hospital but state police told Channel 11 as many as three were taken to hospitals.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. The vehicles were removed by 4:20 a.m. and the crash was cleared shortly after.

