Burgettstown Middle/High School evacuated after bomb threat

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Burgettstown Middle/High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The school has notified families that the district received an email regarding the threat and evacuated students.

Students have been relocated to Pepsi-Cola Roadhouse, which is 3.6 miles from the school.

Police are searching the building. Students will return to school once the building is clear.

