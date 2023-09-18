Local

Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLING, Pa. — Firefighters responded to an incident at Kennywood Park on Sunday.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the amusement park at around 7:08 p.m.

A spokesperson from Kennywood Park said they were notified of a fire during a private event happening at the park.

No one was hurt.

The park was not open to the public when the incident began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

