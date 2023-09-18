Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park

WEST MIFFLING, Pa. — Firefighters responded to an incident at Kennywood Park on Sunday.
Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the amusement park at around 7:08 p.m.
A spokesperson from Kennywood Park said they were notified of a fire during a private event happening at the park.
No one was hurt.
The park was not open to the public when the incident began.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
