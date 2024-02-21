Freeport Road shut down after ambulance crash

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was taken to a local hospital and a road remains closed after an ambulance crash in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Freeport Road near UPMC St. Margaret and the Walnut Grill in Lincoln-Lemington.

Officials tell Channel 11 that a person was taken to a hospital.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is live at the scene with more details through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

