At least 1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Butler County; road closed near scene

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Butler County Tuesday.

According to Butler County 911, the crash happened on Route 422 near Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township at 3:33 p.m.

A medical helicopter was requested to take one patient to the hospital. No one has been taken to the hospital via ambulance at this point.

Route 422 is closed in both directions near the crash scene. There’s no word at this point on when it’s expected to reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group