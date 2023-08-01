Local

At least 1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Butler County; road closed near scene

By WPXI.com News Staff

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Butler County Tuesday.

According to Butler County 911, the crash happened on Route 422 near Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township at 3:33 p.m.

A medical helicopter was requested to take one patient to the hospital. No one has been taken to the hospital via ambulance at this point.

Route 422 is closed in both directions near the crash scene. There’s no word at this point on when it’s expected to reopen.

