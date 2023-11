HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was rescued from the Rachel Carson Trail in Hampton on Tuesday.

Fire, EMS and police responded to the trail between Hemlock Drive and Sample Road Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was stuck over a hillside and needed help getting out. No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group