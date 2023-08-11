3 injured in Forward Township house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Forward Township, where three people were injured.

The fire broke out after 7:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hutchinson Road.

Elizabeth Township police told Channel 11 two of the occupants are an elderly couple. The husband tried to get the wife out, but was not able. Firefighters got the woman out and she was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The woman is in critical condition, according to police.

The two other occupants were also taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

