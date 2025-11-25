At least one person injured in crash on Route 30, road closure in place

At least one person is injured after a crash in Westmoreland County.

Emergency dispatchers said crews were called to Route 30 near the intersection of Rocky Road in North Huntingdon at 7:11 p.m. on Monday.

One person has been transported from the scene. It is unclear at this time if there were any other injuries.

At least two vehicles are involved.

Route 30 is closed in both directions from Rocky Road to Norwin Avenue.

The State Police Reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

