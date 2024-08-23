Lefty’s North Side teased for former Yinz Locos space

PITTSBURGH — Lefty’s, a classic Strip District staple, has been teased to be coming to the North Side.

The 900 Western Ave space housed Yinz Locos, a Pittsburgh themed taco and tequila joint, from July of 2023 until May of this year. When its closure was announced, a sign taped to the door simply read “Closed See Ya Soon... .” Former patrons who had signed up to receive text message alerts from the then Yinz Locos that said, in addition to announcing the closing, that an “old favorite” would take over the space. At the time, co-owner Rick Krist confirmed that the space was closing to the Business Times and that a replacement was planned but declined to comment any further. Krist, who also owns Lefty’s, did not respond to request to comment for this article.

The tease came in the form of a video uploaded to the Yinz Locos Instagram account, which has been inactive since the closing announcement.

