Liberty Tunnel to close inbound for 3 nights this week

PITTSBURGH — Overnight closures of the Liberty Tunnel continue this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the inbound Liberty Tunnel will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The closures allow crews to continue on a tunnel roof replacement project.

During the closure, inbound traffic should follow this detour:

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

End detour

The $3.47 million project will wrap up in late 2026.

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