Communities open cooling centers to help those without power from storms

With several Southwestern Pennsylvania communities expected to be without power for days after strong storms brought down trees and wires, neighbors are stepping up to help.

Communities are starting to set up locations where people without power can stop in to cool down or charge their devices. Channel 11 is compiling a list of locations where those without power can get assistance.

If a location or organization providing relief is missing, let us know by emailing desk@wpxi.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Bentleyville Fire-Rescue

California Borough

The California United Methodist Church, located at 227 Third Street (next to the California Borough Building), will be open from 1 PM until midnight and will be available as a cooling center for anyone in need.

Please feel free to share this information with family, friends, and neighbors who may be affected by the power outage.

Denbo Vesta Six VFC

Richeyville VFC

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group