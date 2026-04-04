Partial closure planned for Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh for roof replacement work

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will close Monday night as crews begin work on a $3.47 million roof replacement project.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the closure to allow crews from Mosites Construction Company to start work on the tunnel portal.

This project involves a full roof replacement along with drainage improvements and miscellaneous construction in Allegheny County.

The project focuses on replacing the Liberty Tunnel Portal roof. In addition to the roof work, the $3.47 million initiative includes drainage improvements and various miscellaneous construction activities within the tunnel facility.

PennDOT has established a posted detour for northbound motorists during the overnight closure.

Drivers will be directed to take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound to the left exit for I-376 West and US 19 South toward Carnegie, Airport and the West End. From there, traffic will take Exit 69A toward US 19 South and Banksville Road before looping back to I-376 eastbound toward the Fort Pitt Tunnel. The detour route continues through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Motorists seeking Interstate 279 destinations are instructed to follow specific signage, while all other destinations should take the exit toward I-376 East and Monroeville.

The detour ends by taking the left-hand exit to Grant Street and turning right onto the Boulevard of the Allies.

While the work will require additional overnight closures and detours throughout the duration of the project, officials stated that closures will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

The overall project is expected to be complete in late 2026. The roof replacement portion of the work is scheduled for completion during the 2026 calendar year.

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